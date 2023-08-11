Ford to Ship New Mustangs with Strong Demand for V-8 Engine

New versions of the Mustang muscle car will begin shipping next week, with more than two-thirds of the orders including the big, 5-liter V-8 engine, according to Ford. Despite Detroit automakers transitioning to electric vehicles to meet emissions and fuel economy requirements, there is still strong demand for roaring engines. Ford has received approximately 13,000 orders for the 2024 Mustangs in the U.S., with 67% of those orders choosing the V-8 engine. Additionally, more than a quarter of customers seeking the Mustang prefer the six-speed manual transmission.

The future of muscle cars seems uncertain, as General Motors announced they will stop manufacturing the Chevrolet Camaro as a 2024 model, without ruling out the possibility of a future replacement. Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler, will discontinue gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars by the end of this year but plans to introduce a battery-powered Charger performance car in 2024. Ford has not revealed if this version of the Mustang will be their last gas-powered muscle car. However, there could potentially be an electric Mustang sports car in the future.

Customers are gravitating towards V-8 Mustangs with stick shifts because they perceive them as potentially being the last of the gas-powered muscle car era, suggests eMobility analyst Sam Abuelsamid. When a new Mustang is released, the demand for V-8 engines and manual transmissions is usually higher among Mustang enthusiasts. The new Mustang, built at a factory in Flat Rock, Michigan, shares the same underpinnings as the current version. Most of the V-8s will produce 486 horsepower, while a Dark Horse version will put out 500 horsepower.