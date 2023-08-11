New Versions of the Mustang Muscle Car Begin Shipping with Strong Demand for V-8 Engines

Ford has announced that the new versions of the Mustang muscle car will start shipping next week, with more than two-thirds of the orders featuring the powerful 5-liter V-8 engine. Despite the shift towards electric vehicles in the industry, demand for roaring engines remains strong, with customers seeking the classic appeal of gas burners. Ford has received approximately 13,000 orders for the 2024 Mustangs in the United States, and 67% of those orders have opted for the V-8 engine. Furthermore, over 25% of Mustang enthusiasts have chosen the six-speed manual transmission.

It seems that muscle cars, particularly new ones, are gradually being phased out. General Motors plans to discontinue production of the Chevrolet Camaro as a 2024 model. Although a replacement for the Camaro may be considered in the future, it remains uncertain. Stellantis, previously known as Fiat Chrysler, also intends to stop manufacturing gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars by the end of this year. However, the company does have plans to introduce a battery-powered Charger performance car in 2024.

Ford’s spokesperson, Mike Levine, did not confirm if this version of the Mustang would be the last gas-powered muscle car from the company, leaving it open to speculation. Nevertheless, there is potential for an electric Mustang sports car in the future. Electric vehicles offer instant torque and a low center of gravity, enhancing speed and handling compared to internal combustion vehicles.

The demand for V-8 Mustangs with manual transmissions can be attributed partly to the fear that these could be the last gas-powered muscle cars of their kind. Enthusiasts are eager to secure a piece of automotive history before it becomes obsolete. Whenever a new Mustang variant is released, the order rate for V-8 engines is typically higher than for other available options, indicating the dedication of Mustang fans.

The new Mustang is manufactured in a factory located in Flat Rock, Michigan, which is near Detroit. Most of the V-8 engines will produce 486 horsepower, with a special Dark Horse version generating 500 horsepower.