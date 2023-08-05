Macs Face Growing Threat of Malware, Including from AI Tools

Software developer Macpaw has launched its own cybersecurity division, Moonlock, to combat the rising threat of malware on Macs. With the increasing popularity of Apple’s computers, particularly those equipped with Apple silicon chips, cybercriminals are finding the Mac platform a lucrative target. Even state-sponsored groups, such as North Korea’s Lazarus Group, are now targeting Macs. While Apple silicon chips were initially thought to be more secure, malware samples analyzed by Moonlock have shown that almost all of them work on both Intel and ARM architectures.

One of the prominent malware threats for Mac users is various types of stealers, which gather sensitive information from victims’ systems. This includes usernames, passwords, credit card details, and login credentials. Keyloggers, another form of stealer, track everything typed by the user, aiming to obtain sensitive information. Another emerging threat is ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot. Although not malware itself, the potential misuse of ChatGPT is a concern. Hackers can task the chatbot with generating snippets of malicious code, enabling them to rapidly develop new and polymorphic malware that can evade antivirus detection.

Despite efforts by OpenAI to add guardrails to ChatGPT, Moonlock’s team found the defenses to be easily bypassed. They were able to use ChatGPT to generate working encryption code that could be used in ransomware. While ChatGPT does produce faulty outputs at times, similar to image generators producing images of people with unusual features, it remains a risk to the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Although Apple has prioritized security and added more security features to macOS over the years, no system is completely immune to malware. The belief that Macs are safer than Windows machines is not entirely unfounded, but it has led to a persistent misconception among Mac users that malware does not exist on macOS. To stay safe, Moonlock recommends downloading apps exclusively from the official App Store, avoiding downloading apps from unofficial sources like Google or banner ads, and refraining from using torrents. Installing an antivirus app from a trusted developer is also advised.

Overall, the increasing threat of malware on Macs, coupled with the potential misuse of AI tools like ChatGPT, highlights the importance of taking proactive steps to protect Mac systems from cyberattacks.