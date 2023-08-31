The Importance of Closing the Digital Divide in Hispanic Communities

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the digital divide, a lack of computer and technology skills that exists in many communities, particularly among Hispanics. As Investigator Megan Hickey reports for CBS 2, this issue is also prevalent in Cicero, where residents have struggled to keep up with remote learning and basic digital communication.

Esteban Rodriguez, from the nonprofit Corazon Community Services, explains that Cicero parents lacked the infrastructure and knowledge to access and respond to school communications, highlighting the broader issue within Hispanic communities across the country. According to the latest U.S. Census data, 35% of workers lacking digital skills are Latino, despite making up only 14% of the workforce. In Cicero alone, over 87% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

The lack of digital skills has ripple effects beyond education. Sian Du’Prey from the Hispanic Federation emphasizes that individuals without these skills struggle to negotiate job salaries, build resumes, and create cover letters using tools like Google Docs. Recognizing the significance of this problem, the streetwear company SNIPES has funded computer labs in various cities across the country, including Cicero, in partnership with the Hispanic Foundation and Corazon Community Services.

The goal of these computer labs is not only to equip adults with digital skills but also to empower the next generation. The skills learned will be passed on to children, cousins, and siblings, ensuring a stronger digital foundation for the community. Additionally, Congress has pledged $65 billion to expand internet access in communities like Cicero, making this pilot program a valuable learning opportunity for future initiatives.

The interest in the computer lab in Cicero has been widespread, with individuals of all ages eager to acquire digital skills. As more jobs transition to digital responsibilities, Rodriguez is confident that his community will rise to the occasion and close the digital divide.

Ultimately, the aim is to ensure that children do not fall behind academically and that communities of color are not left behind in the increasingly digitized world. By closing the digital divide one click at a time, Cicero is putting itself on the map with major support and working towards a brighter future for its residents.

Source: CBS News – Megan Hickey