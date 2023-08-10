Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Will Include Content from its Predecessor

Are you a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and worried about leaving behind all the weapons you’ve unlocked once the remake of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 releases on November 10th? Well, fret not, as the upcoming game will include a “vast amount” of content from its predecessor, including guns, attachments, and cosmetics.

Despite rumors that Modern Warfare 3 is nothing more than glorified DLC from Modern Warfare 2, Activision has made a selling point out of the shared content between the two games. It’s worth noting that Call of Duty has a history of reusing weapon designs, but there may still be new elements to look forward to with the full reveal on August 17th.

Activision has provided a detailed Q&A addressing the carry-forward feature. Key takeaways include the ability to access Modern Warfare 2’s guns in Modern Warfare 3, even if you don’t own the former game. However, you’ll need to complete specific challenges to unlock them. It’s also important to note that seasonal items available for a limited time in Modern Warfare 2 will not carry over to Modern Warfare 3.

Furthermore, you can level up the same gun in both games simultaneously, but you cannot transfer Modern Warfare 3 weapons back to Modern Warfare 2. These features will be integrated into Warzone 2, expanding the experience for players.

In addition to the returning guns, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will reintroduce the character Makarov as the new game’s villain. If you’re a fan of the series, be sure to check out the latest trailer.

So, fear not, loyal CODDERs! You’ll have the opportunity to continue your modern warfare journey with familiar content from Modern Warfare 2 in the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 3 remake.