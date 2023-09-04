Dungeons and Souls Mod Adds Final Fantasy Races to Baldur’s Gate 3

Dungeons and Souls’ Fantastical Multiverse 1.0 mod has been released, bringing 54 fantastical races to Baldur’s Gate 3. The mod includes races from outside the game setting of Faerûn, such as D&D’s Eberron, the Grim Hollow setting, and even Final Fantasy 14’s Eorzea. This means players can now play as races like Changeling, Kobold, Goliath, Goblins, Dhampir, Aasimar, Laneshi, Yuan-ti, and more.

The mod also adds popular Final Fantasy 14 races, including Hyur, Elezen, Roegadyn, and Garlean. The Ogresh race from Grim Hollow, which resembles giant humans, is also made playable through this mod.

Dungeons and Souls ensures that all the new races are compatible with current standards, making sure that none of them fall behind. According to the mod’s description on Nexus, Fantastical Multiverse aims to enhance the experience for players who want to play races outside of the vanilla options.

The modders have confirmed that there will be more updates in the future, and all Final Fantasy 14 races will eventually be added to the mod. This means that players can expect even more options for character customization and role-playing in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Since its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has attracted a vibrant modding community, offering various enhancements like improved user interface and increased party limits. IGN’s review of the game gave it a perfect 10/10 rating, praising its tactical RPG combat, gripping story, polished presentation, and rewarding exploration and creativity.

Source: Dungeons & Souls (Twitter) and IGN

Note: The original article contains HTML tags and images that have been omitted in this version.