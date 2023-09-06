Introducing the UE EpicBoom: A Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Impressive Sound Quality

Logitech’s Ultimate Ears brand has unveiled its latest wireless Bluetooth speaker, the UE EpicBoom. With a retail price of $599, this speaker offers a bigger and louder sound compared to other wireless options available in the market. The UE EpicBoom features an innovative oval design, made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 59% post-consumer recycled plastic.

One of the standout features of the UE EpicBoom is its impressive sound quality. Despite its durable and portable build, this speaker produces a rich, 360-degree bassy sound. It does a great job at emphasizing bass without compromising overall sound quality. The speaker is equipped with a 4.6-inch woofer and two 1.5-inch drivers to deliver a powerful audio experience.

To enhance audio performance outdoors, the UE EpicBoom includes an ‘outdoor boost’ button, which adjusts the EQ settings to optimize sound quality in open spaces. Although it sounds best when positioned near a wall indoors, it still outperforms many other battery-powered Bluetooth speakers when used outdoors. The speaker is also rated IP67, making it dust, sand, and water-resistant. Additionally, it is capable of floating, allowing users to enjoy music even in the pool.

UE has also introduced an updated version of its Boom app, which provides users with extensive customization options. While the details of these features were not available prior to launch, they are expected to enhance the overall user experience.

With a higher price tag of $600, the UE EpicBoom may be considered a bigger investment compared to other alternatives. However, its impressive sound quality, portability, and durability make it a standout choice for those seeking a powerful wireless speaker.

