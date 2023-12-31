NASA Sends Message to Deep Space Featuring Famous Feline

NASA has recently achieved a significant milestone in space communication by transmitting a video of Taters the cat, an orange tabby, into deep space. This groundbreaking experiment, conducted by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory at Caltech, aimed to test the limits of current technology in sending communication across vast distances.

The video clip captures Taters engaging in his playful pursuit of a laser pointer. Although Taters did not physically travel into space, the video was uploaded onto a spacecraft launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and transmitted 19 million miles into deep space. This transmission, which traveled 80 times the distance between Earth and the moon, showcases the potential of video technology employed in satellites orbiting the Earth and Moon.

The impressive feat was made possible through the Psyche spacecraft, currently on a mission to investigate the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. In just 101 seconds, the video successfully completed its transmission to deep space. Building upon this achievement, NASA plans to broadcast the video on a weekly basis, gradually extending the reach of communication even further.

This advancement in deep space communication is crucial for NASA’s long-term goal of sending humans to Mars. As the Perseverance rover actively explores Mars and collects samples from ancient lakebeds, the ability to relay scientific information quickly and efficiently is essential. These samples, containing elements such as silica, phosphate, and carbonate, suggest the potential habitability of these ancient Martian lakes.

Taters’ journey into deep space is a significant milestone in space communication and exploration. Unlike Félicette, the French cat sent to space in 1963 for scientific research purposes and later euthanized, Taters remains safe and sound on Earth. Furthermore, if intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe, the video of Taters showcases a beloved aspect of life on Earth – our adoration for cat videos.

