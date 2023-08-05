Rev Reborn Predicted to be a Disastrous Addition to Apex Legends Competitive Scene

Apex Legends professional player, ImperialHal, has expressed his concerns about the upcoming release of the Rev Reborn character in the game. In an interview, he explained why he believes Rev Reborn will be “terrible” for the Apex Legends competitive scene.

ImperialHal argues that Rev Reborn’s abilities and playstyle will disrupt the balance of the game. He points out that Rev Reborn’s ability to heal teammates while in combat will make it extremely difficult for teams to secure kills and finish off opponents. This, according to him, will lead to drawn-out and uninteresting fights, where players are constantly healing and stalling instead of engaging in fast-paced action.

Additionally, Rev Reborn’s ultimate ability, which allows him to bring back fallen teammates without using a respawn beacon, is seen as a potential game-changer. ImperialHal believes that this ability will significantly reduce the risk associated with losing a teammate, making it less impactful and discouraging teams from prioritizing strategic gameplay and careful decision-making.

Moreover, ImperialHal is concerned about the potential abuse of Rev Reborn’s abilities in competitive play. He warns that teams will be able to stack multiple Rev Reborns on their roster, creating a scenario where constant healing and reviving becomes the norm. This, in his opinion, will make the game feel more like a battle of attrition rather than a skillful and tactical competition.

In conclusion, ImperialHal strongly believes that the inclusion of Rev Reborn in the Apex Legends competitive scene will have negative consequences. He predicts a decline in the quality of gameplay, as well as a shift in the overall meta and strategies employed by teams. Only time will tell if these predictions hold true once Rev Reborn is released and integrated into the game.