CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Police Seeking Assistance in Theft of Gaming Cards

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
Police Seeking Assistance in Theft of Gaming Cards

Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who may be connected to the theft of gaming cards worth several hundred thousand dollars. The incident was reported on August 1st when a pallet jack containing over $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards was stolen.

After conducting an investigation, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has identified two individuals as possible suspects in the theft. The individuals are Thomas J. Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume, both residents of New York City.

The theft took place just before the beginning of Gen Con, the largest convention for gaming card enthusiasts in the country. The event was scheduled from August 3rd to August 6th. Although the convention had not officially started at the time of the theft, several vendors were in the process of setting up their displays.

IMPD is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas J. Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The Arrival of Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Dragami Games Delays Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Remake to Summer 2024

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Activision’s Carry Forward Initiative for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Future of Telecommunications: How Global Cloud Monitoring is Transforming the Industry

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
News

How Industrial WLAN is Revolutionizing the Telecommunications Industry

Aug 11, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Arrival of Overwatch 2 Season 6: Invasion

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

Dragami Games Delays Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Remake to Summer 2024

Aug 11, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments