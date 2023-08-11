Police Seeking Assistance in Theft of Gaming Cards

Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating two men who may be connected to the theft of gaming cards worth several hundred thousand dollars. The incident was reported on August 1st when a pallet jack containing over $300,000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” gaming cards was stolen.

After conducting an investigation, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has identified two individuals as possible suspects in the theft. The individuals are Thomas J. Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume, both residents of New York City.

The theft took place just before the beginning of Gen Con, the largest convention for gaming card enthusiasts in the country. The event was scheduled from August 3rd to August 6th. Although the convention had not officially started at the time of the theft, several vendors were in the process of setting up their displays.

IMPD is urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas J. Dunbar and Andrew Pearson Giaume to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.