Ascendant Studios Provides Technical Details for Immortals of Aveum

Ascendant Studios has recently shared new technical information regarding their upcoming game, Immortals of Aveum, ahead of its launch next week. The developers have confirmed that the first-person shooter game will support NVIDIA DLSS 2&3 upscaling on PC, as well as AMD FSR 2.2 upscaling on both PC and consoles. They have also released an updated list of recommended PC specifications for achieving 60+FPS gameplay at various resolutions and quality targets.

The specifications are categorized into four settings: Low, Medium, High, and Ultra. The GPU options range from AMD Radeon RX 5700XT to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, while the CPU options include AMD Ryzen 7 3700X to Intel Core i9-13900KS. The recommended RAM is 16GB, and the operating system should be Windows 10 (64 bit) or later.

In terms of system requirements, there haven’t been any reductions compared to the initial specifications released in April. The Minimum and Recommended specifications were initially aiming for Low/Medium settings at 1080P@60FPS and Medium/High settings at 1440P@60FPS, respectively. However, they have been revised to Low and Medium settings in the updated specifications.

The developers have also introduced a Performance Budget Tool. Upon launching the game, this tool will assess the performance potential of the player’s PC hardware and allocate a total budget that can be utilized for individual features as desired. Each setting within the tool has an estimated budget cost for the CPU and GPU, aiding in fine-tuning. Exceeding the budget may impact performance.

Immortals of Aveum is powered by Unreal Engine 5.1 and features Nanite and Lumen. Nanite eliminates object pop-in, while Lumen enhances lighting in environments. The game also utilizes Niagara for effects like fire, smoke, and magic. Furthermore, it takes advantage of other Unreal Engine 5 features such as Streaming Virtual Texturing, One File Per Actor system, and World Partition.

The much-anticipated game will be released on August 22nd for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. For more details, check out Ascendant Studios’ hands-on preview.