Imagine Dragons Release New Song for Sci-Fi Game Starfield

Imagine Dragons, the popular pop-rock band from Nevada, has released a new song called “Children Of The Sky” for the upcoming sci-fi role-playing game Starfield. The song, which incorporates the game’s main musical theme created by Inon Zur, is accompanied by an official music video that takes viewers on a tour of the different planets in the game.

Frontman Dan Reynolds expressed his excitement about collaborating with Bethesda, the game’s creator, stating, “Bethesda created iconic games we’ve been playing for most of our lives, and we’re honored to have collaborated on this song for Starfield.” Reynolds went on to mention that the song, much like the game itself, delves into deep existential questions about humanity’s place in the universe.

This isn’t the first time Imagine Dragons has ventured into the world of video games. They previously contributed to the soundtrack of the animated show Arcane, a prequel to Riot Games’ League Of Legends, with their song “Enemy.” Their song “Warriors” was also featured in a promotional video for the League of Legends World Championship in 2014. Additionally, their songs have appeared in games such as Beat Saber, FIFA, Madden NFL, MLB The Show, NBA 2K, NHL, and more over the years.

Inon Zur, the composer who created the game’s main musical theme, praised the band’s contribution to the song, stating, “The band has created an amazing, emotional, and memorable song, and I joined them in crafting the Starfield motif into the song as well as iconic elements from the Main Theme and the Starfield orchestral treatment.”

Fans of both Starfield and Diablo 4 have noticed that Diablo 4 has scheduled its first boosted gold and XP weekend during the same time as the launch of Starfield, creating a dilemma for gamers who enjoy both franchises.

Sources:

– (source URL here)

– (source URL here)