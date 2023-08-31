Imagine Dragons Collaborates with Starfield for New Song: “Children of the Sky”

The popular pop-rock band, Imagine Dragons, has teamed up with Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG, Starfield, to release a new song titled “Children of the Sky.” Inspired by the immersive world of Starfield, the band wanted to create a song that explored deep questions about humanity’s place in the universe, much like the game itself.

Imagine Dragons has been avid fans of Bethesda Game Studios for many years, and this collaboration is a testament to their love for the gaming franchise. The band’s website even features a spaceship cockpit from Starfield, welcoming fans to the new song and showcasing their excitement for the project.

Lead singer Dan Reynolds spoke about the collaboration, stating that they were honored to have the opportunity to work with Starfield on their new song. He described the song as an exploration of the tough questions humans face when trying to find their purpose in the vastness of the universe.

Not only did Imagine Dragons work closely with Bethesda, but they also collaborated with Starfield composer Inon Zur. Zur, known for his work on iconic game themes like Fallout, helped create the emotional and memorable elements of “Children of the Sky.” He incorporated the Starfield motif and orchestral treatment to elevate the collaboration between the band and the game.

With the release of Starfield just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting the game’s launch. Xbox and PC players will be able to experience the highly anticipated title starting on September 6, 2023, while Premium Edition and Constellation Edition owners will get early access from September 1, 2023.

This collaboration between Imagine Dragons and Starfield highlights the ongoing trend of traditional media and video games coming together to create unique and exciting projects. As the boundaries between different forms of media continue to blur, collaborations like these showcase the power of art and entertainment to create immersive experiences across various platforms.

Sources:

– Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) on Twitter

– Bethesda Game Studios X account

– IGN article