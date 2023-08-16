Some iPhone 15 Models to Include Thunderbolt/USB 4 Retimer Chip

According to ChargerLab, certain iPhone 15 models will be equipped with a Thunderbolt/USB 4 retimer chip, allowing for high-speed data transfer. This information comes after leaked images last week revealed the alleged USB-C port components of the iPhone 15.

ChargerLab has now obtained further images of these parts, and they believe that these images show an integrated circuit (IC) specifically designed for Thunderbolt data transfer speeds. This particular IC, known as a retimer, is responsible for rebuilding signals and mitigating jitter. Its purpose is to enhance the stability of signal transmission for high-capacity data ports and extend transmission ranges. ChargerLab points out that similar chips are found in other Thunderbolt/USB 4 devices and that it is clearly identifiable on the iPhone 15’s USB-C components.

All four models of the iPhone 15 are expected to feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning connectors. It is speculated that the iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C ports will support higher-speed data transfers, possibly up to Thunderbolt speeds, while the standard iPhone 15 models will likely maintain USB 2.0 speeds, which is the same as the Lightning connector. For comparison, the iPad Pro features a Thunderbolt port with transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, whereas the entry-level iPad’s USB-C port is limited to 480 Mbps.

These advancements in data transfer technology will provide users with faster and more efficient data transfer capabilities on their iPhone 15 devices.