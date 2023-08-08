Alleged Images of iPhone 15 USB-C Connector Ports Leaked Online

Leaked images have surfaced online, allegedly showing the USB-C connector ports for the upcoming iPhone 15. These images indicate that Apple may finally be transitioning from the Lightning charging standard to USB-C this year. The images were shared by leakers @lipilipsi and @John011235 on X (formerly Twitter), and they depict the USB-C ports attached to the flexible PCB component parts that will be used in the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

Multiple reliable sources, including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, have previously stated that Apple is planning to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C for all iPhone 15 models. This change is driven, in part, by new regulations introduced by the European Union. According to these regulations, Apple is required to produce iPhones with USB-C ports for sale in the EU. This has presented Apple with a choice between implementing a worldwide design swap or creating special EU-specific iPhones.

It is expected that the iPhone 15 Pro models with USB-C ports will support higher-speed data transfers compared to the standard iPhone 15 models, which will continue to offer USB 2.0 speeds, similar to Lightning. This will give the Pro models an advantage in terms of data transfer capabilities.

Leaker ShrimpApplePro has mentioned that the iPhone 15 models will officially support only USB-C accessories that are certified by the Apple Made for iPhone (MFi) program. Apple supplier Foxconn is reportedly producing MFi-certified accessories such as EarPods and cables with USB-C connectors.

This MFi certification may be used to restrict certain features, such as fast charging and high-speed data transfers, to Apple-approved accessories. Cables without MFi certification may have limitations in terms of data and charging speed. Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that Apple may require Made for iPhone certification for USB-C chargers that are capable of fast charging the iPhone.

According to Mark Gurman, Apple’s annual iPhone event is expected to occur on either Tuesday, September 12, or Wednesday, September 13, this year. If Apple follows its usual timeline, pre-orders for the new iPhones would go live a few days later on Friday, September 15, with the official launch occurring one week later on September 22.