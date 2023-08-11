Google Messages Adds End-to-End Encryption, but Apple Users Might Not Care

Google has recently announced that Google Messages now offers full end-to-end encryption for all chats. Additionally, RCS (Rich Communication Services) has become the default instant messaging app on Android. This is significant news for Android users and may be a step towards encouraging Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

However, as an iPhone user, I personally don’t see the value in RCS support on iPhone. In fact, I’m slightly concerned that the European Union may enforce interoperability between iMessage and RCS, and I find this idea bothersome.

It’s not about the blue and green chat bubbles that Google emphasizes in its campaigns. The color of chat bubbles has never been a concern for me. Instead, it’s the potential compatibility issues that I foresee.

I have been using an iPhone for a long time, even before my family members adopted iPhones or Android devices. Our choice of devices has never hindered our ability to communicate with each other. We made it clear to each other to use iMessage on iPhone (or WhatsApp, or any preferred app) and WhatsApp on Android (or any preferred app) for our conversations.

The ongoing rivalry between blue (iMessage) and green (Android) chat bubbles has had no impact on me or my loved ones. We use a combination of iPhone apps like iMessage and WhatsApp, as well as other apps depending on individual preferences and relationships.

While I have no issue using an RCS app to chat with an Android user, Google should create a separate RCS app for iPhone. However, I do not want to replace my default chat app on iPhone with anything from competitors. Additionally, I am reluctant about the potential challenges that may arise when different chat apps attempt to work with each other.

The primary concern for me is not about iMessage supporting RCS; it is about the EU forcing tech companies to open their chat apps to other platforms. I dread the idea of encountering issues when trying to send RCS texts to iMessage groups, or vice versa, or facing difficulties exchanging texts between WhatsApp and iMessage.

Ultimately, convenience is paramount. I prefer simple apps that work seamlessly within their own ecosystems. The more parties and devices involved, the higher the likelihood of complications. As the go-to tech person in my circle, I do not want to troubleshoot interoperability problems for chat apps. I bet some lawmakers crafting these regulations also struggle with managing their iPhones and/or Androids.