Best Laptops for Creators at Every Price Point

One of the most popular laptop categories in recent years is laptops designed for creators, both high-end photo editors and video editors. These users have very specific needs, including fast performance to optimize workflows and displays with wide and accurate colors.

Usually, but not always, these laptops sport 15-inch displays or larger (16-inch panels are becoming the new standard), and they offer high-end CPUs and discrete GPUs that contribute to speeding up the most important creative processes. They’re also expensive laptops, so we decided to break down the laptops we’ve reviewed and provide the best options at each price.

Less than $1,500 — Acer Swift X 14

The Acer Swift X 14 barely fits into this pricing category, listed in the Acer store at $1,499. But you won’t find another laptop for less that provides equivalent performance and display quality. For that price, you get an Intel Core i7-13700H, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an RTX 4050, and a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display.

It’s not the highest-specced laptop on our list, but it performs admirably for the price. It keeps up in CPU-intensive benchmarks, and it scores a solid 849 in the Pugetbench Premiere Pro benchmark. That’s behind our leaders but still good enough for demanding work, and it all fits into a 14-inch laptop chassis that’s more portable.

The Swift X 14’s OLED display is as awesome as usual, with 96% of Adobe RGB and 100% of DCI-P3 coverage with the best accuracy on our list at a DeltaE of 0.72. Its contrast and brightness are also excellent, and it will please the most demanding creative professional.

This laptop is designed more in line with its price, which isn’t surprising. It has a simple design with a little more flexibility in the lid and chassis than the others, but it’s still a tremendous value. Its keyboard and touchpad are fine, and if it has one weakness, it’s very poor battery life.

$1,500 or more – Lenovo Slim Pro 9i

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is a brand-new model, upsized from the elegant Slim 9i with rounded corners and a gorgeous overall design. The new model sports a 16.0-inch Mini-LED display and fast components inside, and it’s considerably less expensive than the first two machines. For $1,800, you get the Core i9-13905H, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, and a 16.0-inch 3.2K Mini-LED display.

Although the Slim Pro 9i equips an entry-level discrete GPU, it still manages to perform extremely well. Its fast processor handles CPU-intensive processes with ease, while the GPU overperforms and helps the laptop hit 1,114 in the Pugetbench Premiere Pro benchmark in performance mode. That’s faster than both the MacBook Pro 16 and the XPS 15 and is an impressive feat.

The Lenovo Mini-LED panel has higher standard brightness than Apple’s, but its colors are slightly less wide at 88% of Adobe RGB and 99% of DCI-P3, with an accuracy of DeltaE 1.24. Its contrast in standard Windows mode is higher than IPS but much lower than either Apple’s Mini-LED display or OLED, which appears to be due to how Windows manages the display. Still, it’s an excellent option for all but the most demanding creators.

The Slim Pro 9i is a very attractive laptop and very comfortable to use thanks to its rounded edges, and it’s built fairly well. Its keyboard and touchpad are good but a step behind the leaders. And the laptop suffers from poor battery life and demands to be plugged in. But it’s considerably more affordable.

$2,000 or more – Dell XPS 15

Next up is the Dell XPS 15, which stands apart as a thinner and lighter productivity machine that does double-duty as a creative workstation. It’s not the fastest laptop on our list, but it fits in nicely at $2,599 with an Intel Core i7-13700H and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The 45-watt processor sports 14 cores (six Performance and eight Efficient) and 20 threads and provides reliable performance. The RTX 4070 is a fast discrete GPU and Dell loads up the laptop by default with Nvidia Studio drivers that are optimized for apps like Adobe’s. Dell does only provide 40 watts to the GPU, which limits its performance.

In our testing, the XPS 15 was fast at CPU-intensive benchmarks and scored a strong 1,023 in the Pugetbench Premiere Pro benchmark in performance mode. That’s competitive with the other laptops on our list and can handle all but the most demanding creative workflows. You don’t benefit much from upgrading this machine to the faster Core i9-13900H CPU, because its thin chassis does limit thermal performance.

We reviewed the XPS 15 with the optional 15.6-inch 16:10 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED display, and it’s spectacular. It covers 96% of the AdobeRGB gamut and 100% of DCI-P3, with an accuracy of DeltaE 1.31. That’s a little lower than some others on our list but still excellent for creators. OLED provides deep contrast, just like Apple’s Mini-LED panel, although it’s not the brightest technology. It does do well with HDR content, though, which rounds it out as a great creator’s display.

The XPS 15 is another well-built laptop with contemporary good looks. Its keyboard and touchpad might not quite match Apple’s, but they’re still excellent and comfortable to use. The XPS 15 gets decent battery life, but it’s not going to last very long when rendering videos at full speed.

You could also consider the HP Envy 16, which is slightly less expensive than the XPS 15 at $2,200 for a Core i9-13900H CPU (same core and thread count as the Core i7-13700H but clocked faster), 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and a 16.0-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display. It’s about as fast as the XPS 15 and offers equivalent display quality for hundreds less.

$3,000 or more – Apple MacBook Pro 16

Apple’s MacBook Pro 16 is perhaps the most well-rounded laptop on our list, and among the best laptops you can