5 Things I Never Do When My Kids Are Sick, According to a Complex-Care Pediatrician

Caring for a sick child can be tough for any parent. The mix of emotions that come with it can be overwhelming, from fear and love to confusion and concern. As a Harvard-trained complex-care pediatrician and mother of two, I understand the challenges firsthand. When my own kids are sick, there are five things I never do:

First, if my children have a fever but are sleeping, I never wake them up for medication. Sleep is vital for healing and growth, and rest can be hard to come by when a child is dealing with a cough or congestion. Unless their fever is causing discomfort, it’s not an emergency that requires immediate medication. Allowing them to rest can actually help strengthen their immune system to fight off viruses.

Second, if my kids look uncomfortable due to their fever, I never hesitate to give them fever-controlling medication like acetaminophen or ibuprofen. These are widely-used, safe, and effective medicines that can provide comfort. However, if I find myself administering these medicines frequently for more than three days, it’s time to seek medical attention.

Third, I never focus solely on the temperature reading from a thermometer. Thermometers can be imprecise, often causing panic in parents when they see a high number like 105. Instead, I encourage parents to look at their child’s overall appearance. If they seem like themselves, breathing normally, and well-hydrated, it’s unlikely to be an emergency. On the other hand, if they appear very ill despite no fever reading, medical attention may still be necessary.

Fourth, I never use anything other than honey to alleviate a cough. Cough medications containing codeine or dextromethorphan can do more harm than good, and the American Academy of Pediatrics advises against using them for children. Cough syrups with multiple medications also increase the risk of medication errors. For kids older than one year, honey or cough syrup with honey as the main ingredient is a safe and effective alternative.

Lastly, I never measure medicine in teaspoons. Medication errors are a serious concern, with around 700,000 children affected every year. To enhance precision and prevent errors, I always give dosing information in milliliters. This step is especially crucial when using liquid medicines, as children’s doses vary based on age and weight.

Caring for a sick child requires careful judgment and consideration. By avoiding these common pitfalls and following these guidelines, parents can provide the best care for their little ones.

Sources:

– Kelly Fradin, MD, pediatrician and author of “Advanced Parenting: Advice for Helping Kids Through Diagnoses, Differences, and Mental Health Challenges”