The Best Laptops for School in 2023

The laptop market can be confusing, especially when it comes to finding the right one for school. While there have been amazing gaming laptops released this year, many laptops that are suitable for students haven’t been updated to the latest generation. After reviewing dozens of laptops, we have identified three top choices for students going back to school.

1. Razer Blade 14: This high-end gaming laptop is perfect for college students with a higher budget. It features updated specifications compared to the previous model, including AMD’s Ryzen AI technology for enhanced video calls. The laptop also offers impressive battery life and USB-C charging capability. The Razer Blade 14 is known for its excellent keyboard, overall performance, and stunning 240Hz display. While it may be expensive, it is worth the price for those who can afford it.

2. Lenovo Legion Pro 5: For students on a tighter budget, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 offers impressive performance at a more affordable price. With good battery life and USB-C charging support, this laptop is a great all-rounder. It has a solid keyboard and delivers high frame rates in games with its RTX 4070 graphics card. However, it is worth noting that the Legion Pro 5 is a bit heavy and has a subpar display in terms of brightness.

3. Dell G15: If you’re looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop, the Dell G15 is an excellent option. Starting at $800, it offers decent performance with an Intel Core i5-1350HX processor and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics. It may lack certain features like USB-C charging and has a heavier build, but it still delivers good battery life and solid gaming performance. The G15 impresses with its build quality and comfortable keyboard.

While the Razer Blade 14, Lenovo Legion Pro 5, and Dell G15 are our top recommendations, it’s important to consider your budget and specific requirements. For most students, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 may offer the best balance between price and performance. However, if you’re willing to splurge, the Razer Blade 14 is a powerful choice. As for the budget-conscious, the Dell G15 provides a great gaming experience at a lower cost.