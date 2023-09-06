The Journey of a Fashion Designer: From Chronic Pain to Creating a Conscious Fashion Label

In her twenties, this fashion designer had a life that mirrored those of her friends. They shared dating stories, celebrated milestones, and pursued their careers with zeal. However, her life took an unexpected turn when chronic pain entered the picture.

Working in the fashion industry had always been a passion for her, and she had cherished her roles as a visual merchandiser, design assistant, sample cutter, and production coordinator. But in 2019, her health began to deteriorate, and doctors couldn’t pinpoint the cause of her chronic pain. With no end in sight, she came to the painful realization that her body couldn’t handle the demands of a high-stress fashion job.

Resigning from her position wasn’t an easy decision, as fashion was all she wanted to do. Determined to find a way to pursue her passion while also prioritizing her health, she contemplated starting her own fashion label. However, she wanted it to be different from the rest. She envisioned a brand that championed sustainability and fairness at every stage of the supply chain, not just in its packaging.

As she embarked on this new journey in 2019, COVID-19 struck China, causing further uncertainty and challenges. But undeterred, she spent the next 12 months immersing herself in research on sustainable practices in the fashion industry. She sourced materials, built relationships with suppliers, and finally launched her conscious fashion label, Sanct, in late 2020.

Success, however, didn’t come without setbacks. Her health battle persisted, and she eventually received a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which caused the loss of function in her left arm. Determined to overcome this new obstacle, she took a break from Sanct but never truly closed its doors. She knew she would return.

With a renewed determination to create an inclusive and supportive working environment, she shifted Sanct’s manufacturing to a made-to-order model. This change would allow her to accommodate her RA and ensure that she could continue pursuing her passion for fashion while taking care of her health.

Despite the challenges she has faced along the way, this fashion designer’s story is a testament to resilience and the pursuit of a dream. Her conscious fashion label, Sanct, serves as a reminder that fashion can be both beautiful and sustainable, and that one’s health should never be compromised for the sake of a career.

