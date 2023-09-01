Muse Wearables Unveils Ring One: A Smart Ring with Advanced Health Tracking and Contactless Payments

Tech start-up Muse Wearables has announced the launch of its latest product, Ring One, a smart ring that combines advanced health tracking and contactless payment capabilities. The ring is set to be globally released on September 27, 2023, and in India on October 25, 2023.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, Ring One is capable of measuring various vital signs including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, and blood pressure. This innovative device aims to provide users with comprehensive health insights and empower them to take control of their well-being.

Muse Wearables has partnered with contract manufacturers in Chennai to establish its manufacturing lines for the production of Ring One. The sensor units are manufactured in Bengaluru, while the final assembly takes place in Chennai. This strategic collaboration ensures a streamlined manufacturing process and allows for efficient production and distribution of the product.

In addition to health monitoring features, Ring One also offers contactless payment functionality. Muse Wearables has partnered with renowned payment networks such as Mastercard, VISA, and Rupay to enable seamless payments using the ring. Users will be able to make payments with ease in countries including India, USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, Singapore, and U.A.E.

Muse Wearables has invested over ₹3 crore in technology and human resources to develop and launch Ring One. The company is now seeking Series-A funding, with the founders aiming to secure a funding round of USD 8-10 million. This funding will play a crucial role in further enhancing the product and expanding its reach to a larger audience.

Founded by graduates from prestigious educational institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology – Madras and the National Institute of Technology – Warangal, Muse Wearables has quickly become a leader in the tech start-up ecosystem. With its focus on innovation and user-centric design, the company continues to push boundaries and redefine the possibilities of wearable technology.

