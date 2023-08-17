iFixit Adds Official Parts for Google Pixel 7A

DIY repairs for the Google Pixel 7A have become easier with the addition of official parts by iFixit, a right-to-repair-supporting website. iFixit has been selling genuine Google Pixel phone parts for over a year, following the trend of phone makers making OEM components more accessible.

The Pixel 7A is praised for its good build quality, impressive camera, and improved 90Hz OLED display. iFixit is now offering replacement parts for the Pixel 7A, including a digitizer screen, rear plastic cover, rear camera modules, adhesive films, and a new battery. Most replacement parts come with a lifetime guarantee against manufacturer defects, except for the battery and adhesive strips.

However, iFixit does not stock other major internal components such as the logic board or storage. Therefore, if these components fail, users will need to look for alternative solutions.

Fixing your own phone can be a challenging but rewarding DIY project. iFixit provides repairability scores for popular phones but has not yet reviewed the Pixel 7A. However, according to the PBKreviews YouTube channel, the Pixel 7A scored 7.5 out of 10 for repairability.

With the availability of official parts, Pixel 7A owners now have the option to repair their devices themselves, saving time and money.