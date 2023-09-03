IFA 2019 Showcases Exciting Smartphones and Smartwatches

The 99th edition of the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) trade fair took place in September, showcasing the latest developments in consumer electronics and home appliances. While smartphones and wearables may not have been the main focus of the event, a few devices managed to grab attention.

One notable smartphone introduced at IFA 2019 was the TCL 40 NXTPAPER series. These smartphones feature a display that combines the fluidity of LCD or OLED screens with the soothing qualities of e-paper. Equipped with a 50MP main camera and additional camera options, the TCL 40 NXTPAPER series provides promising photography capabilities. The phones come with Android 13 and are expected to receive an upgrade to Android 14. One of the standout features of the TCL 40 series is its proprietary “NXTPAPER” display technology, which reduces screen glare and adjusts the color temperature based on lighting conditions.

Another smartphone that caught attention was the Fairphone 5. Known for its sustainable and ethical practices, Fairphone designed the Fairphone 5 with easy repairability in mind. The phone is guaranteed to receive software updates until 2031, which is unprecedented for both Android and Apple devices. The Fairphone 5 also features a modular design that allows users to change components without needing professional assistance. With its sleek design, 6.46-inch OLED display, and 8GB of RAM, the Fairphone 5 offers an attractive option for those looking for a more sustainable smartphone.

When it comes to smartwatches, Garmin introduced the Venu 3 series at IFA 2019. These smartwatches come with built-in microphones and speakers, enabling users to take calls and respond to text messages directly from their wrists. The Venu 3 series also offers features such as a sleep coach, which tracks sleeping patterns and suggests optimal exercise and rest times. With a battery life of 14 days between charges, the Garmin Venu 3 series provides a long-lasting alternative in the smartwatch market.

Withings also made a splash at IFA 2019 with its ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light. These health and fitness wearables cater to different preferences. The ScanWatch 2 features physical hands on the dial and a grayscale OLED screen, while the ScanWatch Light offers a more affordable option with a stainless steel case and Gorilla Glass for protection.

Overall, IFA 2019 showcased a range of exciting smartphones and smartwatches, giving consumers plenty of options to explore. The event highlighted innovative features such as unique display technologies, sustainability efforts, and advancements in health and fitness tracking.

Definitions:

– IFA: Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, a trade fair focused on consumer electronics and home appliances.

– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode; a type of display technology that offers high contrast and vibrant colors.

– NXTPAPER: A proprietary display technology developed by TCL that combines the fluidity of LCD or OLED screens with the soothing qualities of e-paper.

– Gorilla Glass: A type of toughened glass commonly used in smartphones and other electronic devices to protect the display.

– PPG sensor: Photoplethysmography sensor; measures blood volume changes in the microvascular bed of tissue.

– Altitude: The height above sea level.

Sources:

– [1] IFA: https://b2b.ifa-berlin.com/

– [2] TCL: https://www.tcl.com/

– [3] Fairphone: https://www.fairphone.com/

– [4] Garmin: https://www.garmin.com/

– [5] Withings: https://www.withings.com/

– [6] OLED: https://www.techradar.com/news/what-is-oled-explaining-the-tech-and-the-terminology