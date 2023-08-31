IFA 2023: What to Expect from Europe’s Biggest Tech Trade Show

The IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) is Europe’s largest tech trade show, showcasing the latest consumer tech products and setting the stage for upcoming tech announcements. This year, IFA will be held in Berlin from September 1st to September 5th. Just like CES in the United States, many companies take advantage of the event to make big product announcements.

In recent years, IFA has gained a reputation as a major smart home trade show. Alongside announcements from popular brands like LG, Samsung, and Honor, attendees can expect to see a range of smart home devices, including robot vacuum cleaners, security cameras, and smart lights. This year, there may also be discussions surrounding the compatibility and integration of devices with the Matter smart home standard.

One of the key launches at IFA 2023 is the Eve Play, a $149.95 AirPlay 2 receiver from Eve Systems. This receiver is aimed at audiophiles and comes with optical, coaxial, and RCA audio outputs, built-in DAC, and support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi. The Eve Play also offers adjustability of latency for synchronized multiroom audio. However, it requires an iPhone or iPad to use it along with a home network connection via Wi-Fi or ethernet.

Samsung is also making waves at IFA with its new app called Samsung Food. This recipe app is powered by generative AI and integrates with SmartThings and Samsung’s appliances. It aims to bridge the gap between the smart, connected kitchen and the way we actually cook. More details on Samsung Food will be revealed soon.

JLab, a major headphone brand, has introduced its Jbuds Mini at IFA 2023. These wireless earbuds are touted as the smallest true wireless earbuds and are comfortable enough to wear while sleeping. They offer Bluetooth multipoint for seamless switching between devices, 5.5 hours of continuous playtime, sweat-proof design, and a pass-through audio feature.

Another exciting development comes from JBL. Their new Authentics speaker range not only boasts retro-inspired design and impressive sound quality but also showcases the ability to run both Google Assistant and Alexa simultaneously. This feature sets JBL apart from other speakers that support only one voice assistant at a time.

Anker is releasing a new lineup of mobile power accessories, including MagGo magnetic chargers, stations, and power banks equipped with Qi2 technology. These accessories are designed to be future-proof, catering to potential iPhone 15 owners who may shift to USB-C and wireless charging. It is expected that the iPhone 15 series will support 15W charge speeds with Qi2 without requiring Apple’s MagSafe certification.

Furthermore, Philips Hue is expanding into the smart home security space with the introduction of Philips Hue Secure. This DIY security system integrates with Philips Hue’s smart lighting system and features cameras and sensors. When triggered, the system can activate compatible Hue lights to flash red or white and sound an alarm through the camera, deterring potential burglars.

Overall, IFA 2023 promises exciting product announcements and showcases in the smart home and audio sectors. Stay tuned for more coverage from The Verge during the event!

