Honor Aims to Mainstream Foldable Smartphones with New Devices

Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand, has unveiled its latest foldable smartphones in an effort to mainstream the technology. The Honor Magic V2 is the brand’s flagship foldable smartphone, weighing just 231g and measuring 9.9mm thick when folded. Additionally, Honor introduced the Honor V Purse, a foldable smartphone that can be carried as a wearable purse.

The Honor Magic V2 is powered by a new generation of Silicon-Carbon-dual battery with a capacity of up to 5,000mAh. It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 20MP telephoto camera. The front-facing dual camera setup consists of two 16MP cameras.

The Honor V Purse, described as a “phone-to-purse” concept, aims to offer unlimited opportunities for self-expression. With a thickness of under 9mm, the purse features customisable always-on displays that mimic a handbag design. It includes design elements such as chains, feathers, and tassels that “react and sway” with the smartphone’s movements. The purse is also compatible with interchangeable straps and chains, allowing it to be worn over the shoulder like a regular purse or handbag.

Honor has collaborated with various artists and designers to create custom designs for the Honor V Purse, opening up possibilities for further customisation. The brand plans to release an application programming interface (API) to allow designers to leverage sensors and offer more personalised experiences.

In addition to the new foldable smartphones, Honor is set to re-enter the Indian market next month with the launch of its mid-range smartphones. The brand has partnered with Madhav Sheth, former Realme India CEO, to spearhead its smartphone business in India.

Sources: ET Telecom