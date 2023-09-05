Anker Goes USB-C: New Devices Hint at Switch from Lightning for iPhone

Anker, the renowned manufacturer of high-quality iPhone charging cables, appears to be gearing up for a shift away from Lightning connectors in favor of USB-C. While the speculation will only be confirmed with the release of the iPhone 15, Anker’s latest product releases strongly suggest that manufacturers are aware of this change.

Among the new offerings from Anker are two compact and stylish power banks, each equipped with built-in USB-C connectors. The Anker Nano Power Bank, which boasts a lipstick-sized design, can be conveniently attached to the bottom of your phone, thanks to a foldable connector. With its 5,000mAh battery, it ensures that you never have to worry about carrying a charging cable. Additionally, Anker has introduced a more advanced 30W model, featuring double the capacity, a smart display, and an attached cable for charging.

Anker’s new wall plug lineup also caught attention, as these power bricks are significantly smaller than Apple’s standard offerings while still delivering the same charging efficiency. Furthermore, Anker has unveiled seven new MagSafe charging docks, all offering 15W wireless charging. These docks are among the earliest options on the market that comply with the latest Qi2 standards.

Expanding beyond charging devices, Anker’s Soundcore brand has released a pair of affordable over-ear headphones called Space One. Priced at $99.99 / £89.99 / €99.99, these headphones prioritize budget-friendly active noise canceling.

While Anker’s USB-C switch has garnered attention, there are other developments to explore from our time in Berlin, including the Honor V Purse, Withings ScanWatch range, and the JBL Soundgear Sense.

