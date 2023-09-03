Digital Lens Corrections and the Debate on Raw Processing

Many modern lenses and camera systems rely on a combination of optical and digital lens corrections to improve the overall image quality. Older lenses often rely solely on optical corrections for distortion, corner shading, and chromatic aberration. However, the modern approach is to combine optical corrections with digital corrections, typically for corner shading and distortion, applied in-camera.

This approach has proven to be effective in producing superior results, especially with zoom lenses that have a long zoom range or are more affordable. Some of the best lenses from brands like Canon RF and Sony heavily depend on digital corrections and still deliver exceptional performance.

The issue arises for photographers who shoot in raw format. Some camera/lens makers embed correction profiles directly in raw files, while others, such as Canon and Sony, do not. This means that software publishers, like Capture One Pro, need to either source or create their own correction profiles for these lenses during raw processing.

While Lightroom seems to have correction profiles for almost every lens that needs one, Capture One Pro may not have profiles for certain lenses, particularly lower-grade “consumer” optics. For example, it currently lacks profiles for the Canon RF 24-105mm STM lens and the RF 24-50mm retracting kit lens, both of which require correction for corner shading at their widest focal lengths.

This issue raises the question of whether lens manufacturers should take responsibility for embedding correction data in raw files. Capture One Pro and similar software could then simply utilize the embedded profiles, ensuring compatibility with all lenses that rely on digital corrections.

In conclusion, the debate surrounding digital lens corrections and raw processing highlights the need for lens manufacturers and software publishers to work together to ensure seamless integration. By embedding correction profiles in raw files, lens manufacturers can help photographers achieve optimal results while using their preferred software for post-processing.

Sources:

– Source Article Title: “Capture One Pro, Canon and Sony: Don’t make me fix your lenses!”

– Author: Rod Lawton