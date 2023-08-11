Murdle: A Daily Detective Puzzle Game

Murdle is a free daily logic puzzle game that can be played online at murdle.com. Unlike other puzzle games, Murdle offers a unique theme centered around being a detective called Logico solving a murder case. The puzzles, which are released daily, provide players with a neat and enjoyable experience.

Created by G.T. Karber, Murdle has gained popularity and is now preparing for the release of Volume 2 due to the success of Volume 1. The game goes beyond traditional logic puzzles by incorporating various elements. For example, players are given clues such as “A copy of a first-rate puzzle book was found beside the tragic maiden,” which reveals the murder weapon. However, players must still uncover the identity of the culprit and the location of the crime scene.

Hair and eye colors of the suspects are provided, and players may need to analyze fingerprints to determine who was holding a bear trap. Additionally, Inspector Irratino, who also offers hints, communicates through coded messages that disclose the location of a found brick chip. Even the descriptions of the locations contain hidden details, such as the haunted grove producing the sound of whispers.

While it may take some time to get the hang of the game, murdle.com offers a helpful mini-tutorial for beginners. Murdle provides a refreshing alternative to games like Wordle, especially for those who struggle with anagrams. It serves as a 15-minute activity in the morning, perfect for starting off the day. Although success in solving the puzzles may not always be guaranteed, players can enjoy the challenge and share their progress with others.

Overall, Murdle is a captivating and engaging detective puzzle game that offers a unique twist on traditional logic puzzles. With its daily puzzles, themed gameplay, and hidden clues, Murdle provides a satisfying and enjoyable puzzle-solving experience for players of all levels.