Should Google Release a Pixel Buds Pro 2? (Opinion)

In mid-2022, Google released the Pixel Buds Pro, its flagship earbuds featuring active noise cancellation and improved connectivity. These earbuds received positive reviews for their sound quality, comfortable fit, and long battery life. However, in a rapidly evolving market, they face tougher competition from other brands with better features and lower prices.

The Pixel Buds Pro may not offer the best noise cancellation or audio quality when compared to rival earbuds. In the past year, budget-friendly options have significantly improved, offering consumers more choices. Despite this, Google has positioned the Pixel Buds Pro as a well-rounded option for everyday use, striking a balance between comfort, sound quality, noise reduction, battery life, and utility.

Recently, it was reported that Google plans to introduce new color options for the Pixel Buds Pro, aligning with the Pixel 8 series. This raises the question of why Google hasn’t released a completely new audio hardware. While audio devices don’t require frequent updates like other devices, some users may still desire an updated version.

Personally, the existing Pixel Buds Pro have satisfied many users, offering good sound quality, long battery life, and a great fit. However, there are areas that could be improved, such as stronger active noise cancellation and more impactful audio. Other earbuds, like the Jabra Elite 8 Active, have impressed with their bass and volume.

At $199, the Pixel Buds Pro are still an excellent choice, but as time goes on, an update may be necessary. It would make sense for Google to plan a Pixel Buds Pro 2, potentially alongside the Pixel 8a or the Pixel 9 series in 2024. Ultimately, whether Google should release a sequel and what improvements it should make is a topic for discussion among users.

