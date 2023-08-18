Dragon Age co-creator comments on fan reaction to Baldur’s Gate 3 character

The co-creator of the Dragon Age franchise, David Gaider, has addressed the controversy surrounding one of the main female characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Gaider states that fans “always treated male characters with more forgiveness” and draws attention to the character Lae’zel.

Lae’zel, a female Githyanki Fighter, has sparked a lot of discussion since the game’s release. Some players have praised her direct and no-nonsense attitude, while others have criticized her as “hostile,” “rude,” and “unfriendly.” This criticism has even led to some players considering abandoning her as a companion, despite her impressive damage output and tanking abilities.

Gaider’s comments were prompted by a Twitter thread discussing Lae’zel’s character. One user pointed out the double standard, suggesting that if Lae’zel were a male character, players would be swooning over his edginess. Gaider agreed with this sentiment, stating that the Dragon Age fandom has consistently given more leeway to male characters.

Gaider further emphasized that this bias extends beyond Lae’zel and is present in both Dragon Age 2 and Dragon Age Inquisition. He believes that male characters are often treated more forgivingly by the fandom.

Some players have argued that their initial negative perception of Lae’zel may have been influenced by their first encounter with her aboard the Nautiloid ship. Gaider dismissed this suggestion, stating that the fandom’s bias would still be evident even if Lae’zel were a male character.

In addition to the discussion surrounding Lae’zel, Baldur’s Gate 3 has sparked debates about save scumming and a group of players who believe they can “fix” another character, Shadowheart.

