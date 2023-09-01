CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bug Lets Players See More of Astarion

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
If you’ve ever been romanced and subsequently dumped by Astarion, the notorious companion in Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s good news for you. A newly discovered bug in the game allows players to catch a glimpse of certain parts of Astarion that they would normally only see if they followed a specific guide.

Known for his charm and manipulation, Astarion has become a fan-favorite character in the game. Many players have expressed their desire to be with him, only to face rejection. However, a bug in Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 2 has given players the upper hand.

The bug is related to Astarion’s Vampire Ascendant powers, which are obtained through a specific route in the game. When activated, these powers cause Astarion’s shadow to appear in a deep, blood-red color. However, one player has discovered that this shadow outline actually reveals more than intended, showing Astarion’s naked model instead of his clothed one. In other words, players can now see Astarion’s “junk” without having to enter into a romance with him.

While it is likely that this bug will be patched in future updates, players can enjoy getting a bit of revenge on Astarion for his deceitful actions. Whether you choose to explore this bug or not, there are other quests and options to consider in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can check out our Halsin guide for alternative gameplay, or explore the various classes available in the game.

Definitions:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3: A role-playing video game developed by Larian Studios.
  • Astarion: A companion character in Baldur’s Gate 3, known for his charm and manipulation.
  • Vampire Ascendant Powers: Abilities obtained by Astarion in the game, related to his vampire heritage.
  • Bug: A coding glitch that leads to unintended features or behaviors in a video game.
  • Patch: An update released by the game developers to address issues and improve gameplay.

