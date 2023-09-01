The Return of Furby: A Tech-Upgraded Toy for Generation Alpha

The beloved Furby toys, known for their iconic bleating noises, have made a comeback. After selling 40 million units globally in the late 90s and early 2000s, Furby disappeared from the spotlight. However, the makers of Furby have now introduced a brand new style of fluffy toy with tech upgrades suitable for Generation Alpha.

The latest Furby, available at Toymate, Kmart, and Big W in Australia, features five voice-activated modes and over 600 responses, including lights, sounds, and 10 unique songs. At the moment, the Furby is available in purple and coral colors, retailing for $99.99.

Marketing Manager, Fashion & Preschool at Hasbro Australia, Lisa Van Ross, explains that Furby has made a significant impact on popular culture since its craze-inducing launch in 1998, influencing music, television, and film. To celebrate Furby’s 25th anniversary, Hasbro aimed to ignite the same excitement for a new generation while incorporating the power of nostalgia.

The new Furby responds to five simple commands: “Dance Party,” “Copycat,” “Tell My Fortune,” “Let’s Chill,” and “Lightshow.” The toy provides an unforgettable experience by responding in various ways to these commands.

Furby is designed to be the ultimate best friend for kids. Through extensive research, Hasbro discovered that kids wanted Furby to be a furry companion that could dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic silly voices, and even put on a light show. Furby also responds to hugs, pats, belly tickles, shaking, and pretend feeding with its Pizza Charm.

Children can care for their Furby by feeding, combing its hair, and dressing it up with clip-on beads and fashion accessories included with the toy. The early noughties witnessed a Furby craze, with auction prices exceeding retail prices and even leading to a ban on the toy at the National Security Agency premises.

This updated version of Furby brings back the nostalgia of the past while incorporating exciting tech upgrades for a new generation. It offers children an interactive and imaginative play experience that can foster friendship and creativity.

