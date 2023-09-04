Paddy McCrory Faces Surgery for Lingering Hand Injury

Paddy McCrory, also known as ‘The Hammer’, is set to undergo surgery due to a long-standing hand injury that has plagued him since October of last year. Despite winning the IBO title with this injury, it has not healed properly, affecting his ability to spar and prepare for fights.

During his recent bout against Steed Woodall, McCrory managed to land several powerful shots but was unable to capitalize on them due to his injured hand. He revealed that he has been heavily wrapping his hands for every training session and even had to double the padding for his last fight. However, this temporary measure was not enough to alleviate the problem.

After enduring several weeks without throwing punches, McCrory acknowledges that the injury needs to be addressed. The hand contains a significant amount of scar tissue, and a ruptured area has been detected according to his doctor’s assessment.

The injury has been a setback for McCrory, who had previously enjoyed a five-fight stoppage streak. Since then, he has gone the distance in three fights but has been hesitant to take time off for treatment due to his age, fearful that he might lose momentum.

However, McCrory recognizes that his lack of preparation has affected his recent performances, and he cannot afford to be caught out at the next level. Talks of potential fights with Jermall Charlo and Edgar Berlanga from the United States have emerged, requiring McCrory to be in peak condition.

In the meantime, McCrory is open to facing British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Jack Cullen. Cullen’s recent victory over Mark Heffron has garnered attention, leading to the possibility of a matchup between the two fighters.

Despite his eagerness to fight, McCrory acknowledges that his opportunities are dependent on promoters. He has expressed a desire to fight in the United States if given the chance, but ultimately, he is at the mercy of those who organize the fights.

In conclusion, Paddy McCrory’s persistent hand injury has impacted his performance and preparation. With the upcoming surgery, he hopes to resolve the issue and return to the ring in prime form. Possible matchups with notable opponents and a desire to fight internationally have also been on McCrory’s radar.

Definitions:

– IBO title: International Boxing Organization championship title.

– Scar tissue: Fibrous connective tissue that forms during the healing process of a wound or injury.

– Promoters: Individuals or organizations responsible for organizing and promoting boxing events.

