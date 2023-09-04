Guidelines for a Successful Implementation of the Digital Euro

IBM has provided important advice for the successful execution of the digital euro, based on points already mentioned in the European Commission’s legislative proposal. One crucial aspect is simplicity, as it will facilitate early adoption. The easier it is for people to understand and use, the higher the adoption rate will be. To ensure long-term success, unnecessary technical complexities and costly implementations should be avoided. Instead, the focus should be on building a strong foundation for privacy and uniform digital payments.

IBM recommends designing the digital currency to accommodate a variety of intermediaries, including FinTechs and traditional incumbents. A granular ecosystem that allows for multiple intermediaries between the retail user and the digital euro components would be beneficial, particularly for smaller intermediaries.

A key consideration is ensuring strong privacy guarantees, both offline and online, to ensure end-to-end transaction privacy. Privacy measures should align with existing digital payments privacy standards and provide stronger privacy for cash-like payment transactions. This will likely lead to a higher adoption rate. It is also important to coordinate privacy rules with existing regulations to ensure compliance and proper reporting.

The selection of technologies is crucial and should be based on their ability to serve as a solid foundation for future innovations. While a distributed ledger technology is not mandatory, blockchain technology offers various benefits. It should be noted that the functionality of the technology should not have a significant carbon footprint.

IBM suggests starting with a minimal usable product to expedite time to market. Additionally, the creation of a sandbox environment can help address the challenges of the future operating environment for the digital euro.

While privacy is important for digital retail payments, IBM highlights that conditional and cross-border payments are of significant interest. The chosen technologies for implementing the digital euro should already lay the groundwork for these functionalities.

In summary, IBM has outlined important guidelines to make the digital euro more accessible and increase its chances of interoperability. These guidelines include simplicity, support for intermediaries, stronger privacy measures, technology selection, and starting with a usable product. The successful adoption of the digital euro depends on considering these factors.

