Steam: Beyond a Game Launcher

There are a variety of features on Steam that go beyond its role as a game launcher. This article highlights some of the most useful features that users can take advantage of.

One of the lesser-known features is local file transfer. This allows users to transfer game files over their local network instead of having to redownload them. This can be much faster, especially for those with slower internet connections, and can also help users avoid bandwidth limitations or overage fees. Users can even set it up to allow their Steam friends to transfer games, which is particularly useful for LAN parties.

The Steam overlay has also recently been overhauled and now includes several new features. Users can access the overlay while playing a game by pressing Shift + Tab. The overlay now allows users to pin items, such as achievements and community guides, so they remain visible even when the overlay is closed. One particularly useful addition is the notepad feature, which can be pinned to the screen for taking notes during gameplay.

Steam also offers the ability to organize game libraries into collections. Users can create dynamic collections that automatically populate based on specific criteria, such as genre, single-player vs multiplayer support, and even whether a friend owns the same game. This makes it easier for users to quickly filter their libraries and find the type of game they’re looking to play.

Another feature that many Steam users may not be aware of is Shader Pre-Caching. This feature allows Steam to gather and store shaders for a user’s specific hardware configuration, reducing stuttering and long loading times when starting new games. However, it’s important to note that this feature only works with games that use Vulkan or OpenGL, and not DirectX shaders.

Finally, for users who primarily play with controllers, Steam’s Big Picture mode offers a controller-based interface that can be launched automatically. This mode has been updated to resemble the Steam Deck interface, providing a seamless experience for controller users.

These are just a few of the features that make Steam more than just a game launcher. With its diverse range of features, Steam provides users with a comprehensive gaming platform.