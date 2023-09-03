Dolby Atmos FlexConnect: Revolutionizing Wireless Home Theater Sound

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, a groundbreaking wireless technology, showcased at the IFA 2023 tech trade show, is set to change the way we experience home theater sound. Unlike traditional 5.1.4-channel systems, FlexConnect allows for flexible speaker configurations, eliminating the need for specific speaker placement. By wirelessly connecting compatible speakers to TVs, FlexConnect utilizes Atmos’ 3D data to create immersive soundscapes regardless of speaker type or location.

Similar to how Dolby Atmos works with headphones, FlexConnect can create a 3D soundscape with just two speakers by intelligently processing spatial information. During a demo at the TCL booth, the FlexConnect process began by detecting compatible speakers and mapping their locations in relation to the TV. Audio tones were then played through the speakers and picked up by a microphone in the TV to assess speaker capabilities and the acoustic properties of the room.

Based on this data, FlexConnect generates a processing model that optimizes sound output for the specific speaker setup. Even with a mismatched speaker configuration, the system employs psychoacoustic techniques to ensure a balanced and immersive listening experience. In the demo, even with speakers placed asymmetrically, the system convincingly recreated side sounds, height effects, and ambient crowd noise.

At launch, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect will support wireless connectivity to two speakers from a TV, with the option to add a separate subwoofer. This offers a compelling alternative to traditional soundbars, allowing for more aesthetically pleasing speaker placement without sacrificing audio performance. While current limitations exist, Dolby promises future expansions and improvements to the FlexConnect technology.

