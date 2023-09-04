The Importance of Power Meters for Cycling: Understanding FTP and Alternative Testing Protocols

Summary

Power meters are essential for cyclists who want to improve their speed and performance. Unlike other cycling upgrades, power meters provide valuable insight into a rider’s body, allowing them to unlock their potential for improvement. One key metric that power meters utilize is FTP, which stands for functional threshold power. FTP is the maximum effort, measured in watts, that a cyclist can sustain for one hour. It serves as the foundation for power-based training, as it determines the training zones for different intervals.

Testing for accurate FTP values is crucial for effective training. Traditionally, cyclists would perform a 20-minute or 1-hour all-out effort to determine their FTP. However, this testing method can be mentally and physically demanding, making it challenging to conduct regularly. Recognizing this obstacle, alternative testing protocols have emerged to provide more accessible options.

One popular alternative is the ramp test, commonly used in indoor training apps like Zwift, Wahoo SYSTM, and TrainerRoad. The ramp test was initially developed by coach Ric Stern, who provided his insights on measuring FTP. Rather than completing a long and exhausting test, the ramp test focuses on measuring the relationship between maximum output and lower output over time. In the Zwift implementation, riders are instructed to perform a continuous power increase until they can no longer sustain the required power.

Zwift’s ramp test stands out due to its large user base and availability. The test is designed to be challenging, and riders are not expected to complete it fully. It provides a practical alternative to the traditional FTP test while still delivering accurate results. By utilizing power meters and alternative testing methods like the ramp test, cyclists can optimize their training and improve their performance on the bike.

