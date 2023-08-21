Samsung’s “Smart City”: Inside the Manufacturing and Assembly of Galaxy Phones

Twice a year, Samsung unveils its latest devices at Galaxy Unpacked, showcasing new phones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. These devices are the result of years of research and development. Samsung recently invited journalists to tour its “Smart City” and witness the manufacturing process of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Visiting smartphone factories is a rare opportunity, and the journalist had previously toured OPPO and Huawei facilities. This time, equipped with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review unit, the journalist took extensive notes using the S Pen. Although photographs and videos were not allowed, Samsung provided presentation materials and a video to document the tour.

Gumi, located southeast of Seoul, is home to Samsung’s major industrial complex and is considered a “Smart City.” The city houses two campuses, dormitories, hospitals, schools, and other facilities for its employees. Samsung’s Gumi operations focus on research and development, optimizing manufacturing and assembly processes. With these advancements, Samsung has produced over 6 billion smartphones across its global factories.

The tour started with a visit to Samsung’s smartphone museum, which showcased key devices from the company’s history. An exhibit displayed every smartphone model Samsung had ever made, including limited edition phones commemorating the Olympics. Notably absent was the Galaxy Note 7, likely due to the device’s infamous recall. Following the museum visit, the journalist viewed cross-sections of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, observing how the parts were stacked.

While the journalist could not take photos on the manufacturing line, Samsung allowed glimpses of the assembly process. Stickers were placed over the cameras of the journalist’s phones to prevent photography. This precautionary measure emphasized the importance of maintaining confidentiality during the tour.

Samsung’s “Smart City” in Gumi contributes to the company’s continuous innovation and improvement in smartphone manufacturing. The tour provided valuable insights into the intricate processes behind these technologically advanced devices.