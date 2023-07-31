Motorola Razr 40: A Compact Foldable Smartphone with a Simple Design

The Motorola Razr 40 offers a lightweight and compact design, making it a convenient smartphone for everyday use. It comes with a folding design, a good camera, fast charging, and decent durability.

Unlike other complex folding smartphones, the Razr 40 keeps things simple. It has a compact size that fits easily in pockets and is lightweight at just 188 grams. The design is sleek, with a metal chassis surrounded by a soft and durable vegan leather. The hinge is solid and doesn’t have any rattles or floppiness.

The Razr 40 is rated IP52 for water and dust resistance, which means it can be used in rain and is protected against harmful dust deposits. This durability is uncommon in foldable smartphones.

In terms of screens, it features a 6.9-inch inner screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is smooth and vibrant, with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits for easy visibility in sunlight. The small 1.5-inch OLED cover screen displays widgets and notifications but is not suitable for running apps.

The Razr 40 offers fast battery charging and a great camera, perfect for social media use. However, it lacks an always-on screen and wireless charging is slower compared to some other phones. It may also get warm when pushed hard.

Overall, the Motorola Razr 40 is an attractive and lightweight smartphone with a folding design and good features. Its compact size, durability, and decent camera make it a convenient option for everyday use.