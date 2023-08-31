Apple Patents Windshield Concept for Digital Augmented Reality Display in Cars

In a new patent filing, Apple has proposed the idea of turning an entire car windscreen into a digital augmented reality (AR) display, sparking rumors about the company’s potential development of an Apple Car. The patent describes an advanced AR system that would utilize various sensors to gather data on the surroundings, including visible light cameras, infrared cameras, ultrasonic and light-based scanners, as well as geographical positioning devices and radar.

The AR system would overlay data on the windscreen, highlighting objects such as signs and projecting images like directions and virtual speed bumps. By utilizing this technology, Apple aims to provide drivers with relevant information without them needing to divert their attention to the dashboard. However, there are concerns about the potential distraction caused by an even more complex display in the car.

One of the challenges facing Apple in implementing this concept is the issue of parallax. Due to the varying heights of drivers, they perceive objects in different positions on the windscreen. This makes it difficult to determine where to project the AR images. Potential solutions could involve scrolling or eye-monitoring hardware.

It is important to note that this patent does not confirm that Apple is actively working on an Apple Car or has definitive plans for its development. However, it demonstrates Apple’s exploration of advancements in car technology alongside its existing CarPlay system.

This patent is among a series of bold and innovative ideas showcased by Apple in recent patent applications, including an Apple Watch that can match outfits and a mysterious digital stone for the Vision Pro extended reality headset. While the future of the Apple Car remains uncertain, these patents suggest Apple’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation.

Source: [The Drive](source)