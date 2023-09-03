Why I Prefer the Steam Deck Over the ROG Ally as a Handheld Gaming Device

After using both the ROG Ally and Steam Deck for several months, I have found that the Steam Deck is my preferred choice. While the ROG Ally may have better specs on paper, including a faster processing speed and support for Windows, it ultimately falls short in terms of gaming performance and user experience.

The strength of both devices lies in their ability to handle smaller, less graphically demanding games. While the ROG Ally may be able to run AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077 faster, games like Vampire Survivors, Dead Cells, Hades, and Dredge top the list of the most played games on the Steam Deck. The Steam Deck provides enough performance to enjoy these games without draining the battery too quickly.

Furthermore, the Steam Deck has a more stable and reliable performance compared to the ROG Ally. Asus, the manufacturer of the ROG Ally, has faced several issues with the device, including the risk of frying micro SD cards and inconsistent performance after updates. In contrast, Valve, the developer of the Steam Deck, has been quick to address and resolve issues through regular updates. The Steam Deck’s Deck Verified program also ensures that upcoming games are compatible with the device, providing a hassle-free gaming experience.

Ultimately, the choice between the ROG Ally and Steam Deck depends on your gaming setup. If you already have a dedicated gaming device, such as a PC or console, the Steam Deck is an ideal companion for on-the-go gaming. However, if you only need a handheld gaming device, the ROG Ally may be more suitable. It’s important to consider your specific gaming needs and preferences before making a decision.

