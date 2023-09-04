I Switched from iPhone to Galaxy Z Flip and I’m Never Going Back

Summary: After losing interest in smartphones with the standard slab touchscreen design, the author finally switched to an iPhone for its functionality and reliability. However, the introduction of foldable phones, particularly the Galaxy Z Flip, reignited their passion for unique and compact designs. The author discusses the advantages of the Galaxy Z Flip, such as its square, compact build that easily fits into pockets and allows for hands-free carrying. They also appreciate the phone’s ability to stand on its own, making it convenient for selfies and stable videos. The author concludes by expressing their love for the Galaxy Z Flip and their inability to go back to an iPhone.

In the mid-2010s, smartphones had become mundane with their slab touchscreen design, and the author had lost interest in them as anything beyond basic functions. However, the introduction of foldable phones changed everything. The Galaxy Z Flip caught the author’s attention with its unique flip-phone style.

The Galaxy Z Flip’s compact and square build was a refreshing change for the author. They found that the phone easily slipped into their pockets without sticking out or feeling precarious. In situations where pockets were not available, the author even found creative ways to carry the phone hands-free, such as closing it over their waistband.

Not only does the Galaxy Z Flip excel in terms of size and portability, but it also offers practical advantages with its flip-phone design. The ability for the phone to stand on its own is a game-changer for taking selfies and group photos. The rear camera is often preferred over the selfie camera due to the convenience of being able to prop the phone on any nearby surface for stable shots.

Overall, the author is impressed with the Galaxy Z Flip and finds it to be a perfect fit for their needs. The phone combines the functionality and reliability they appreciate in an iPhone with the unique design and practical features of a foldable phone. The author concludes that they are in love with their Galaxy Z Flip and could never go back to an iPhone.

Definitions:

– Slab touchscreen: Refers to a rectangular smartphone design where the entire front is covered by a touchscreen display.

– QWERTY keyboard: A type of keyboard layout commonly used on smartphones and computers, with a specific arrangement of letters and other characters.

– Phablet: A term used to describe smartphones with a larger display size, typically between 5 and 7 inches.

– Foldables: Refers to smartphones with a flexible display that allows them to fold, providing users with a larger screen when needed.

Sources: None.