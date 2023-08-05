The Changing Landscape of Music Consumption: A Shift Away from Streaming

****

The advent of Spotify and other music streaming services revolutionized the way people listened to music. However, the landscape has once again evolved, and streaming may no longer hold the same value for consumers. In the early days of Spotify, ads were few, short, and easily tolerable. Many users, particularly cash-strapped students, could rely on the free version without feeling the need to upgrade. However, the current abundance of music and the rising costs of streaming plans have made it less attractive.

Spotify’s family plan alone costs $192 per year, and prices are expected to increase further. For audiophiles who prefer 24-bit lossless audio, services like TIDAL Hi-Fi are even pricier, with a yearly cost of $240. On the other hand, purchasing digital albums, which typically range from $10 to $15, not only provides better financial value but also directly supports artists. To justify the cost of streaming services, one would need to consume a significant amount of new music every month.

In light of these factors, many users, like myself, have decided to return to physical collections. Setting up a home NAS (Network Attached Storage) allows us to have our music library accessible on the go. Various platforms, such as Jellyfin, Plex, Subsonic, and Navidrome, offer solutions for organizing and streaming a personal music collection.

Apart from cost considerations, changing listening habits have also influenced this shift towards owning music rather than renting it. After years of exploring and refining our music preferences, the need for extensive music discovery has diminished. Many of us already have a sufficient collection of favorites and guilty pleasures that can last a lifetime. Also, as we grow older, keeping up with the latest chart sensations becomes less of a priority. Consequently, spending $200 a year primarily to listen to the same tracks loses its appeal over time.

Moreover, owning a music collection has its unique allure. Having complete control over artwork, metadata, and file quality satisfies the collector’s instinct. While platforms like Jellyfin may have certain limitations, such as the absence of star ratings, lyrics, or playback statistics tracking, alternative options like Ampache and Navidrome offer more comprehensive control.

Of course, there are drawbacks to ditching streaming. Finding affordable sources of high-quality FLAC music can be challenging, although HDTracks and Bandcamp offer some options. Physical CDs, with their tangible appeal, can also be obtained inexpensively. However, the process of purchasing music requires more effort and engagement compared to simply streaming a track. Additionally, curated playlists and the ability to revisit favorite tracks from a specific year are no longer available.

Despite these limitations, the transition away from streaming has rekindled the joy of music discovery. Actively searching for new artists and exploring back catalogs has made music feel more like a hobby again. Although manual discovery may be more time-consuming, it offers a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction that algorithm-based recommendations often lack. There is something special about stumbling upon an album and falling in love with it on your own, just like the old days of flipping through records at a music store.

Ultimately, the choice between streaming and owning music comes down to personal preferences and priorities. While streaming offers convenience and a vast library at the touch of a button, owning a music collection provides a more tangible connection to the music and allows users to curate their own experience. Whether it’s through streaming or physical ownership, the love for music persists, and different approaches cater to different needs and desires.