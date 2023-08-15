Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: A Camera Comparison

Samsung promises that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will take better photos than its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, due to its new processor, lenses, and software changes. To test this claim, a camera shootout was conducted between the two foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 both have a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. They also have a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen and a 4MP Under Display Camera (UDC) on the inner screen. The specifications are identical, but the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a more advanced processor, lenses, and software optimizations.

Samsung worked with Qualcomm to optimize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The camera lenses are also different for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and software improvements have been made to reduce flare, noise, and improve lowlight performance.

In terms of photo comparison, it was difficult to consistently determine which camera was better. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 produced better results in some photos, with improved color, exposure, and detail. However, in other photos, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 delivered more accurate white balance and sharper focus. Overall, the camera improvements on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 were noticeable, but it did not always outperform the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Moving on to the wide-angle camera, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 showed improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of realism, contrast, exposure, and dynamic range. However, in some photos, the differences were minimal, and one camera did not significantly outperform the other.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s camera does offer improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it is not consistently better in every scenario. The advancements in processing power, lenses, and software do contribute to better overall performance, but the older model still holds its ground in certain aspects.