The Biden Administration’s Broadband Investment: A Missed Opportunity?

In a recent article on Fortune.com, Larry Irving, former Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, discusses the potential missed opportunity in the Biden administration’s broadband investment. While the government has committed $42 billion to closing the digital divide and getting every American online, there are concerns that the rules and requirements of the program may prevent smaller providers and underserved communities from participating.

An example of this issue is highlighted by Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, the mayor of Pharr, Texas, a city on the South Texas border that was one of the least connected places in the U.S. When the pandemic hit, the city realized the importance of reliable internet access, but they are now discovering that the program’s rules may exclude them from participating.

The main concern is the requirement for a letter of credit, which mandates that providers applying for a grant to connect underserved communities must deposit 25% of the award amount with a bank. This deposit remains untouched until after the build is complete and a separate minimum 25% match requirement is also required. This means that grantees will have to front millions of dollars before receiving any funds from the government.

This poses a significant challenge for smaller operators, local providers, and city-owned networks who may not have the financial resources to meet these requirements. Irving argues that these are often the providers most capable of closing the digital divide due to their knowledge of their communities and their ability to innovate.

Connect Humanity, an analysis group, estimates that a provider seeking $7.5 million for a $10 million network build would have to front $4.6 million, or 61 cents for every BEAD dollar received. This burden may slow down broadband expansion and perpetuate the digital divide for marginalized communities.

To address these concerns, Irving and 300 other broadband experts and stakeholders have written to the NTIA and the Secretary of Commerce, urging them to consider alternative approaches such as performance bonds and delayed reimbursements. These tools can provide accountability while allowing states to invest their BEAD dollars in the most suitable providers for their communities.

In conclusion, Irving emphasizes the importance of ensuring that this once-in-a-generation opportunity to close the digital divide is not squandered. By revisiting and adjusting the current rules, the Biden administration can ensure that the program truly serves the communities that are most in need of reliable internet access.

