Wyvern Teams Up with Loft Orbital for Hyperspectral Imagery

Wyvern, a startup specializing in hyperspectral imagery, has secured space on a Loft Orbital satellite bus set to launch in the next year. This strategic move is expected to enhance the capacity of Wyvern’s Dragonette satellite constellation. While other Earth observation startups opt for deploying their own satellite constellations, Wyvern has chosen a different approach.

According to Wyvern CEO Christopher Robson, the company decided early on to avoid building their own satellites in order to remain capital efficient and leverage the expertise of industry partners. This decision allows Wyvern to concentrate on delivering superior hyperspectral data while advancing their optical payloads.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wyvern will utilize Loft’s satellite platform, which includes the Longbow bus developed by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, as well as a turnkey payload interface called the Hub. Loft’s website describes the Hub as the “brain” of the spacecraft, managing payloads, dataflow, and resources between the onboard payloads and the satellite bus.

During the mission, Wyvern will benefit from Loft’s satellite operations software, Cockpit. Loft, positioned as a “space infrastructure as a service” provider, acquires satellite buses in bulk to offer a standardized platform for its customers. In response to increasing demand, Loft recently ordered an additional 15 satellite buses from Airbus OneWeb, following a previous purchase of over 15 buses in January 2022.

This collaboration between Wyvern and Loft Orbital highlights the innovative partnerships forming in the space industry. By leveraging the resources and expertise of established players like Loft, startups like Wyvern can focus on their primary objectives and deliver high-quality hyperspectral data.

Definitions:

– Hyperspectral imagery: Capturing and analyzing electromagnetic data across a wide spectrum of wavelengths to provide detailed information about the composition of objects or areas.

– Satellite bus: The main structure of a satellite that contains all necessary subsystems for operation, including power, communications, and propulsion.

– Earth observation: The collection of information about Earth’s surface using satellites or other sensors.

Sources:

– TechCrunch