The LG C2 OLED TV: A Stellar Choice for Television Enthusiasts

The LG C2 OLED TV is undeniably the best television I’ve ever owned. As someone who has owned multiple OLED TVs, including the LG E6, LG B8, LG C8, and LG C1, I can confidently say that the LG C2 surpasses them all. Its exceptional screen quality and performance make it a top contender in the market.

Currently, the 55-inch LG C2 OLED TV is available at a discounted price of $1,196 on Amazon, a significant $300 off its original price of $1,499. This makes it an excellent deal considering the high caliber of this OLED TV.

Comparing it to its successor, the LG C3 OLED, the C2 offers similar panel quality and brightness for a more affordable price. While the C3 provides a respectable HDR brightness of 820 nits, the C2 is only slightly behind at 794 nits, making the difference negligible.

The LG C2 OLED TV has gained my admiration to such an extent that I own two of them. One is a awe-inspiring 77-inch display mounted on my living room wall, providing an immersive viewing experience. The other is a smaller 48-inch model used as part of a dual monitor setup in my home office.

Using the LG C2 OLED as a PC monitor has been an impressive experience. While my Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor is excellent for multitasking and gaming, the LG C2’s 16:9 aspect ratio is better suited for story-driven games without black bars during cutscenes. Its stunning visuals and deep blacks make it an ideal screen for playing the best PC games.

Although I haven’t played as many PC games this year, the LG C2’s outstanding contrast and picture quality have enhanced my gaming experience. The PC version of Resident Evil 4, played at 4K/120fps, has been a highlight for me.

If you’re in the market for a new TV, I highly recommend the LG C2 OLED. It offers unparalleled quality and performance, making it an excellent choice for television and gaming enthusiasts alike.