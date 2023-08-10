Get Ready for Spooky Season with the Ultimate Resident Evil Bundle

If you’re a fan of the Resident Evil game series and love all things spooky, then you don’t want to miss out on this incredible bundle from Humble. For just $35, you can get your hands on 11 Resident Evil games for PC, making it the perfect way to prepare for the upcoming spooky season.

The bundle includes everything from the very first game, Resident Evil 0, all the way up to the latest installment, Resident Evil Village. With so many games included, there’s plenty to keep you entertained for hours on end. And if you’re planning on getting the new Steam Deck, you’ll be pleased to know that many of these games run great on it.

The only game missing from this impressive collection is the 2023 remake of Resident Evil 4. But with 11 games already included, you’ll still have plenty to sink your teeth into.

It’s important to act fast, as this bundle will only be available until August 23. Plus, by purchasing this bundle, you’ll be supporting two great causes: One Tree Planted and Code.org.

For a pledge of $35, you’ll receive all of the following games:

– Resident Evil 0

– Resident Evil

– Resident Evil 2 (2019)

– Resident Evil 3 (2021)

– Resident Evil 4 (2005 HD PC release)

– Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition

– Resident Evil 6

– Resident Evil 7 Biohazard

– Resident Evil Village (normally $39.99 by itself)

– A 25% off coupon for Resident Evil Village’s “Winters Expansion” DLC

– Resident Evil Revelations

– Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition

If you’re on a tighter budget, don’t worry. For just $20, you can still grab an incredible deal that includes all the games listed above, except for Resident Evil Village and the coupon for its DLC.

Don’t miss out on this frighteningly good deal. Grab the ultimate Resident Evil bundle and get ready to immerse yourself in the spine-chilling world of survival horror.