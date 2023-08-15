Humane’s AI-Powered Wearable to be Revealed on October 14th

Humane, a startup founded by ex-Apple employees, has announced that it will unveil more details about its AI-powered wearable device, known as the Humane Ai Pin, on October 14th. Coinciding with a solar eclipse, the company’s co-founder, Imran Chaudhri, shared this news in a video on the company’s Discord channel.

The Humane Ai Pin is being marketed as a potential replacement for smartphones. In a captivating demonstration at this year’s TED conference, Chaudhri showcased the device, which was attached to his jacket at chest height, performing various tasks. These included answering a phone call from his co-founder and wife, Bethany Bongiorno, without the need to press a button, speaking a translated sentence in French using an AI-generated version of his voice, and accessing email, events, and messages – all without requiring pairing with a smartphone.

As the upcoming reveal date approaches, many questions remain unanswered about the Ai Pin. Chaudhri expressed his hope that the eclipse, which symbolizes a new beginning spiritually, would bring more clarity to these inquiries. He emphasized the significance of the celestial event, as it unifies people from around the world.

Both Chaudhri and Bongiorno eagerly anticipate witnessing people using the wearable device they have developed. They are excited about the prospect of observing their creation being utilized by individuals in everyday situations.

For those interested in hearing their comments firsthand, the video of the Humane Discord announcement is embedded below.