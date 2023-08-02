The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives Massive Update

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum initially received negative reviews, causing the development team to halt game creation and focus on publishing instead. Despite this, they have released a significant update for the game, aimed at improving the overall experience for players.

The patch notes for update 2.2 include various bug fixes and improvements. One major change is the adjustment of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) default mode from “off” to “auto.” This change prevents stuttering and performance issues when playing with RTX (Ray Tracing) without DLSS.

Other fixes include resolving issues where parts of the environment could be missing, quest markers disappearing, and interactable objects becoming non-interactable after restarting. The checkpoint system has also been addressed to improve stability and fix gameplay bugs.

The update also addresses specific issues in different levels and missions, such as fixing camera problems, improving NPC navigation, and correcting localization inconsistencies. Furthermore, various minor issues, like missing sound in cutscenes, incorrect quest markers, and unresponsive menus, have been addressed.

Overall, the update aims to enhance the gameplay experience by addressing several issues that were present in the initial release. The development team hopes that these changes will improve the enjoyment of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for players.

Players are encouraged to install the update and give the game another try. The development team remains committed to supporting The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and appreciates the patience and support of the players.